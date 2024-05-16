‘He had this laugh': Family, friends grieving loss of loved one in Mother's Day crash

Not long after his family received a call telling them Cornell Parrish III had died in a motorcycle crash, the Mother's Day flowers and gift he'd sent arrived at their home.

Friends and family describe 32-year-old Parrish, a former college football player, as a gentle giant. They're reeling from this sudden and devastating loss. Meanwhile, police in Virginia are still looking for a vehicle they believe fled from the crash site in Springfield.

Cornell Parrish wasn’t all that tall, but friends say it was his personality and presence that led them to nickname him Chief. Brandon Torres became friends with Parrish in 5th grade in their hometown of Rome, New York, later playing football and competing in track together.

"A lot of people started calling him Chief — back, basically I would say, [during] football —because he was always a leader," Torres said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Parrish was a leader but he also someone who welcomed others into his orbit, even strangers.

"He was one of those people," his older sister, Kiara Sligh, said. "People would walk up and talk to him. He was just one of those people. He had a very warm presence. He was really sweet."

Parrish moved to Northern Virginia for a job with a federal government agency. But friends say he made frequent road trips to meet up with friends to cheer on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

"He had this laugh … It was this chuckle, the most iconic thing about him and will always resonate in my heart and mind," Torres recalled, struggling to maintain his composure amid grief. "... It just kind of showed who he was, so sweet and always joking around and joyful."

It was Sunday, Mother's Day, when the terrible news of Parrish's death spread from family to friends.

Parrish had been on his way home from an overnight shift at work, riding his Honda 1300 motorcycle, when the crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Emergency responders were called to Rolling Road near Delong Drive in Springfield. They started CPR, but they could not save him. He died at a hospital.

Investigators say evidence suggests a BMW sedan was involved in the crash but left the scene.

Sligh says that makes her brother's death even harder to take.

"Thinking that there was someone who could have possibly saved him, just by calling 911 or just being there .... Could he have made it? Could he have lived? Could he still be here with us, if someone had just stopped?" she asked. "That is really — it's really hurtful."

Parrish's loved ones say it’s important to them that police find the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

"If there is anything anyone can do to help this investigation, everyone would greatly appreciate it," Torres said. "... Just rest easy, Cornell."

Cornell Parrish was born on Father's Day. He would have turned 33 next month.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 703-280-0543. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), via their website or by using the P3 Tips app.