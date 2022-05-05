DC Michelin Guide: 4 More Restaurants Earn Coveted Star

Four D.C. restaurants will be adding a coveted Michelin Star to their menus.

The Michelin Guide revealed its full 2022 list of stellar restaurants in the D.C. area Wednesday night, and four new spots made the cut. Each earned one star for "high-quality cuisine, worth a stop."

Albi features Middle Eastern cuisine at their “hip and lively” Navy Yard space, the Michelin Guide says.

Imperfecto: The Chef's Table was lauded for its Latin American cuisine, “ace ingredients and exacting technique.”

Oyster Oyster won a star for its “imaginative” vegetarian cuisine (It's also a nominee for the 2022 RAMMY Awards in the Best New Restaurant Category).

The reviewers were also impressed with contemporary fare that “skews Mid-Atlantic” at Reverie in Georgetown.

News4’s Eun Yang and Jummy Olabanji helped celebrate the big reveal — and love of good food — on Wednesday at the French Ambassador's residence in Kalorama. The Ambassador hosted a party for the restaurants that made the prestigious list.

The Michelin Guide inspectors also found that Washington’s culinary scene has risen to the challenges of the past year.

The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to 24 restaurants in the D.C. area. Only one — The Inn at Little Washington — has the highest honor, three stars.

Earlier this year, the Michelin Guide dropped a new list of restaurant recommendations that includes Bib Gourmand restaurants, which are more affordable picks.