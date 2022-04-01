Yayoi Kusama's ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms' Returns to Hirshhorn Museum

The wildly popular work of artist Yayoi Kusama is back at D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum.

“One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” is on display at the museum as of April 1. The exhibition will feature two of Kusama’s "Infinity Mirror Rooms."

The rooms that became a social media sensation in 2017 “represent the continuing trajectory of the artist’s bold investigation of space and time through illusions of infinity,” a statement by the museum said.

The return of Kusama's artwork generated a lot of excitement.

Sonia Membreno told News4 she lined up more than an hour ahead of time to get her tickets, which the museum will offer on a first-come, first-served basis. She said she found about 30 people in line — and many more showed up when ticketing opened at 9:30 a.m.

How to get tickets to the Yayoi Kusama "Infinity Museum" exhibit in Washington D.C.

The museum will issue free, same-day timed passes to the exhibition starting at 9:30 a.m. on the museum’s plaza. Hirshhorn Insiders members will be able to preview the exhibition and book passes online.

Tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday. Children under 12 don't need a pass. Go here for more info on timed passes.

“Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field (Floor Show)” is a 2017 reimagining of a Kusama piece first displayed in 1965, the museum said. “Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe” was created in 2018.

The exhibition also will include paintings and sculptures, “giving visitors a comprehensive look into how the artist has continued to innovate,” the museum said.

Kusama’s 2017 exhibition at the Hirshhorn, “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” attracted a record 475,000 visitors, the most the museum had seen since opening in 1974.

The 2022 exhibition will be on display through Nov. 27.