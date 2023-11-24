The Weekend Scene: 10+ things to do after Thanksgiving in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, it's time to eat some leftovers as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

This weekend, you can browse local stores and markets; hear some great live music and dazzle your senses with holiday lights — some of the biggest and flashiest displays we could find are flickering on this weekend:

Don’t forget about Small Business Saturday, either! American Express has a map of shops, and DC Shop Small has a roundup of local deals.

The Black Market Creatives Showcase at Anacostia Arts Center on Saturday (noon to 6 p.m., free entry) and Brookland Arts Walk's event are worth stopping by.

Whether you’re in the mood for a family outing or just a reason to get our of the house, here's more to do this weekend around the D.C. area.

Alexandria Plaid Friday

📅 Fri., starting at 6 a.m.

📍 Old Town

🔗 Details

If you’re going outside to shop on Black Friday, Alexandria is the place to go. Several stores will offer early bird discounts of 30% off from 6-8 a.m. and 20% off 8-10 a.m., including Red Barn Mercantile. Here’s a list of participating businesses and other discounts.

BTW: It's not just called Plaid Friday because of the cute accessories. It's about weaving together different threads (small businesses) for a strong main street economy.

The annual holiday exhibit is a true work of art, showcasing nearly 2 dozen iconic landmarks made out of plants.

Season’s Greenings

📅 Sat., Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m.

📍 825 10th St NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The U.S. Botanical Garden has unveiled its 2023 holiday exhibit. The annual tradition is a spectacular work of art featuring thousands of poinsettias, toy trains, Christmas lights, decorations and 22 iconic landmarks made from plants.

Ice skating

Ice skating season is here, and two of D.C.’s most scenic rinks will even be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Take a spin on The National Gallery of Art's Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden is open to 9 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Adult tickets cost $12 and are sold first come, first served. Skate rentals cost $6.

The Wharf’s rink opens to the public on Wednesday, and you can visit noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Adult tickets cost $13 and skate rentals cost $8.

CityCenterDC 10th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

📅 Sat., Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m.

📍 825 10th St NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

CityCenterDC's 75-foot Christmas tree is finally going to make its dazzling debut for the season, with the help of News4's own Eun Yang.

Enjoy live music from The Revels, balloon artist, face painters, holiday treats and plenty of changes to snap a cute wintry photo.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and the tree lighting program begins at 6 p.m.

Concerts this weekend

Liz Phair, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $55-$95

It’s the 15th anniversary of the 15th anniversary edition of “Exile in Guyville” – the rockstar’s epic debut that launched her out of Chicago’s testosterone-heavy alternative scene in the ‘90s. Seated show, because the album’s 30 years old. Details.

Uni Boys, 9 p.m. Saturday, Slash Run, $15 (cash only)

Playful, new wavy power pop from L.A. Local pop punk supergroup The Owners open. Details.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Theatre, $55

Thanksgiving will be 48 hours in the past, so, time for Christmas music? The legendary, long-running New Orleans jazz band brings its Creole Christmas to D.C. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

F*** Black Friday Makers Market

Fri., Right Proper in Northwest D.C., free entry

Bluey’s Big Play

Weds. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $29-$99

Native American Heritage Day: Honoring the Jingle Dress Dance

Fri., National Museum of the American Indian, free

Hot Fuss 2000s Indie Dance Party

Fri., 9 p.m., The Black Cat, $10

White Ford Bronco

Fri., 9:30 Club, $25

The Markt at MLK

Opens Sat., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G St NW), free to visit

The Nutcracker at THEARC

1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun., 1901 Mississippi Ave SE, $30+

Things to do in Maryland

Cirque du Soleil’s “‘Twas the Night Before”

11/24 to 12/3, The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, $61+

Laugh Riot

Sat., 8-9:30 p.m., Rock Bottom Bethesda, $20 (cash only)

Makers Market & Plant Swap Sale

Sun., Plants Alive! in Silver Spring, free entry

Things to do in Virginia

Holiday Evergreen Wreath Workshop

Fri., 2 p.m., Botanologica in Falls Church, $85

Reston Holiday Parade

Fri., 11 a.m. to noon, Reston Town Center, free

Mount Vernon by Candlelight

Fri. and Sat. through 12/9, plus 12/17, Mount Vernon, $28 (adult)

Old World Christmas Market

Sat., Bear Chase Brewing in Bluemont, free entry

