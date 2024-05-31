Your guide to Pride Month in the DC area, from the Capital Pride parade to Maryland and Virginia festivities

June is Pride Month, when we elevate and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in the Washington, D.C., area and beyond.

Washington, D.C., boasts one of the largest and most energetic pride celebrations in the country — up to a half-million people gather in the District for Pride Month events. And next year, the District is set to host even larger crowds for World Pride 2025.

But, of course, it wasn’t always this way. D.C.’s first "Gay Pride Day" was held on June 22, 1975. It drew 2,000 people, which founder Deacon Maccubbin considered a smashing success.

"It was a smidgen of what we think of as Pride today, but a wonderful smidgeon,” Maccubbin told News4’s Tommy McFly.

Since then, Pride has grown into a mega-popular event. But vitally, it’s also evolved to uplift people across the spectrums of gender and sexuality – and across abilities, locations, ages and more. Today, you have groups like DC Trans Pride, DC Black Pride and DC Youth Pride providing a space for people with unique experiences and challenges.

Capital Pride’s theme this year is “Totally Radical,” embracing how the LGBTQIA+ community is consistently at the forefront of social and political movements, especially during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s and ‘90s.

No matter your Pride Month vibe, you can show your own pride or show up as an ally at events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

When are Washington, D.C.'s pride parade, festival and concert?

The Capital Pride Parade will take place Saturday, June 8 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year, it will be following a new, streamlined route – and it will no longer go through Dupont Circle.

In 2024, the Capital Pride Parade will start near the U Street Metro station, then travel south on 14th Street before turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue NW, bringing the parade near the White House grounds. The ending point is 919 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter Metro station.

You can line up to watch along the parade route or purchase grandstand seating at Freedom Plaza for $25.

Dupont, this historic home of D.C.’s pride celebrations, won't be left out. The Capital Pride 17th Street Block Party will run on Saturday, June 8 from noon to 10 p.m. If you're bringing children, head to Stead Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kid’s activities, games and drag story hour.

The Capital Pride Festival and Concert are scheduled for Sunday, June 9 from noon to 10 p.m. Ana Max, Billy Porter, Exposé, Sapphira Cristál and special guest KeKe Palmer will appear on the Capitol Stage at 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Festivalgoers will also be able to explore two other stages, beverage gardens, exhibitors and more.

Pride Month shows and performances

Live in Your Truth Nights & Drag Duels

Fri. May 31 and June 21, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Details

"The DMV’s most fierce Drag lip-sync competition" returns. Before the show, check out live entertainment, an artist pop-up, STI and health screenings or grab a drink from the adult beverage garden.

RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party

Fri., June 7, Echostage in Northeast D.C., $50 at the door, cheaper in advance

Details

Capital Pride officially kicks off its biggest weekend with a massive dance party at Echostage in Northeast D.C. "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Sapphira Cristál headlines a list of performers that includes local drag performers and DJs. This party is for people aged 18 and up.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC presents “Portraits”

Sun., June 16, 5 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $25-$80

Details

The nine-movement oratorio aims to represent many colors of pride, centering “the vibrant spectrum of sexual, gender, racial, ethnic, and cultural identities,” according to the The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC.

Where can I celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride in Maryland and Virginia?

From Annapolis and Baltimore in Maryalnd to Loudoun County, Virginia, there's a good chance your city or county is hosting its own pride celebration. Events are listed in the order that they're scheduled to occur.

Annapolis Pride

Details

The Maryland capital’s pride parade and festival are set for Saturday, June 1, but you can fill your whole weekend with events, including the Pride on the Pier opening party on Friday.

Fairfax Pride

Details

The City of Fairfax and George Mason University are kicking off Pride Month by collaborating to host Fairfax Pride on June 1 from 5-7 p.m. Check out the informational vendors from around Mason’s campus and the Northern Virginia area, listen to some speakers and grab some Fairfax Pride swag. Plus, the kids can enjoy some face painting and arts and crafts. The location is the Old Town Hall at 3999 University Dr. in Fairfax.

Alexandria Pride

Details

Alexandria is hosting its 7th annual Pride Fair on Saturday, June 1, “to recognize LGBTQ+ people and their contributions to Alexandria’s diverse community and the nation.” The fair features food trucks, live music, a dance workshop, free and confidential health services and local organizations tabling to share information. You can also check out a drag story hour inside City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

Arlington Pride

Details

Arlington, Virginia, is showing its pride all month long. Kick off Pride Month with a block party at Water Park in National Landing on June 1. Save the date for the third annual Arlington Pride Festival on Saturday, June 29. In between, try out speed dating or channel your inner Cowboy Carter at Clarendon Ballroom’s Ho-Down Party.

Loudoun Pride

Details

Loudoun’s three-stage pride extravaganza is ready for thousands of visitors to get loud and proud on Sunday, June 2. Check out the Dragstravaganza, the Alcohol Pavilion and Food Hall with 20+ vendors, the Vendor Alley with more than 150 local and regional businesses, and the Kid’s Zone with bounce houses and face painting. Get tickets early if you’re interested – the county warns that they sell out every year. Proceeds benefit “a 501(c)3 charitable organization fighting for LGBTQ+ advocacy and equality in Northern Virginia and beyond.”

Takoma Pride Day

Details

This family-oriented Pride Month celebration in Takoma Park on Sunday, June 9, includes a kids’ parade at 10 a.m. followed by a street fair with face painting and a guest appearance by drag queen Tara Hoot.

Baltimore Pride

Details

Baltimore's major Pride Month celebration runs June 10-16, with the parade scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Montgomery County's Pride in the Plaza

Details

The day-long festival on Sunday, June 30, will feature drag shows, music and more on Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. it runs from noon to 8 p.m.

