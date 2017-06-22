A former government contractor is facing espionage charges for allegedly selling top secret documents to China. Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports. (Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy)

A former government contractor sold top secret and secret documents to China, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Kevin Mallory, 60, of Leesburg, Virginia, sold the documents to Chinese intelligence officials for $25,000, according to the indictment. He used a special device to communicate and transmit documents to Chinese operatives. "Your object is to gain information, and my object is to be paid for," he wrote in one message.

Investigators found a handwritten index of eight documents on the device, four of which also were stored on the device, according to the Department of Justice. Three of those four contained classified information.

Mallory, who speaks fluent Mandarin, had top secret clearance when he worked for various government agencies and defense contractors. When he left in October 2012, he allegedly took documents with secret and top secret classifications on an electronic device, according to the indictment.

He traveled to Shanghai in March and April, according to the indictment. Upon his return in April, he failed to report he was carrying more than $10,000, and customs officials found $16,000 in his carry-on bags.

Federal agents swarmed Mallory's neighborhood Thursday morning with K-9 teams and the regional bomb squad command center. Agents' cars lined Mallory's street.

He lived there with his wife and three children, neighbors told News4.

Mallory faces charges that could send him to prison for and possibly carry the death penalty if certain allegations are proven.

Mallory is in jail Thursday night. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.