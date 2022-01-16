Snow Coming This Afternoon Ahead of Ice, Rain

What to Know A winter storm is set to drop snow on the D.C. area before shifting to ice and rain during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The largest snow totals are for areas along Interstate 81 and the Shenandoah Valley, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urged people to stay off the roads Sunday. Travel impacts will likely continue Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Frigid temperatures in the teens greeted most in the D.C. region Sunday morning ahead of a winter storm expected to dump inches of snow this afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

By 8 a.m., temperatures were 17° in D.C., 11° in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and 14° in Leesburg, Virginia.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for Sunday's winter storm.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Sunday morning to Monday morning for Frederick County, Maryland, and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Loudoun counties in Virginia, plus areas along the Blue Ridge mountains, the National Weather Service says.

Snow totals of 2-4 inches are expected west of D.C. in areas like Frederick and Loudoun counties, and power outages or falling trees are likely due to ice, the National Weather Service says.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday. It impacts D.C.; Alexandria, Arlington Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford counties, plus Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urged people to stay off the roads Sunday, and the Virginia National Guard said about 75 guardsmen are on standby to help.

The D.C. area will likely see snow transition to ice and rain. Southern Maryland can expect mostly rain. Parts of far western Maryland are in line for heavy snowfall that could total 5-9 inches.

What time is it supposed to snow?

Expect the storm to arrive as all snow Sunday afternoon about 1 p.m. with the heaviest snow falling between 2 and 5 p.m., Storm Team4 said. The winter storm will hit the southwestern suburbs first.

Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the storm is set to transition from snow to ice. That transition will happen earlier for eastern suburbs and later for western suburbs.

Then, the ice will transition to rain, which will continue until late evening, along with windy weather. The rain could be heavy at times. Storm Team4 said.

The winter storm will continue to impact the area on Monday morning. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will also be blustery and cold with highs in the 40s.

A hard re-freeze overnight could cause some tricky road conditions Tuesday.

Snow totals expected in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

How many inches of snow are we getting this weekend? That depends on where you are.

In the D.C. metro area, 1 to 3 inches of snow may fall. Near the District, totals could be just an inch-and-a-half, Storm Team4 says. Ice accumulations of one-tenth of

an inch are also possible, the National Weather Service says.

The heaviest and most consistent snowfall is expected along I-81 and in the Shenandoah Valley where 5 to 9 inches is possible.

In Southern Maryland, 0 to 2 inches is possible. Expect mostly rain.

Enjoy the winter wonderland and get your sledding or snowball fights in while the snow is falling. Any rain would push the snow down.

How to prepare for a winter storm and road conditions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to allow quick coordination in response to snow, noting that parts of the state are still recovering after the Jan. 3 snowstorm that left a foot or more of snow in some areas.

Road conditions will likely be better than they were during that storm, which closed many schools for multiple days. Because Sunday's storm is set to begin as all-snow, chemicals on the roads should be more effective. Plus, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday means fewer commuters and more space for road crews to work.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is treating roads ahead of the snow and ice. The agency is trying to avoid a repeat of the fiasco on Interstate 95 seen almost two weeks ago, when thousands of drivers were trapped, some for 24 hours.

Take advantage of dry weather to be as storm-ready as you can. Fill up your car’s gas tank, visit the grocery store or pharmacy and prepare deicing materials for stairs and sidewalks.

Here are four tips for staying safe this winter and our guide on packing an emergency kit to keep in your car.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.