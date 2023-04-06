Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Rolling Through DC Area

The Thursday evening commute could be a slow one as rain and storms roll through.

Storms were spotted around the DMV during the evening rush, and are expected to continue for the next few hours.

Storm Alerts

The D.C. metro area and surrounding locations are under a severe storm watch until 10 p.m.

But not everyone in the region will see rain: The strongest storms will roll over the areas south and east of D.C.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said a line of storms is expected to hit the Interstate 95 corridor during the evening rush.

The main threat with the storms are damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and possibly hail.

Around 6:30 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in place for the following locations:

City of Alexandria, VA

Fairfax County, VA

Prince William County, VA

Charles County, MD

Also at 6:30 p.m., Washington D.C. and Prince George's County, MD were under severe thunderstorm warnings.

Temperature Drop

While not everyone around the region will see that heavy rain, everyone will feel the temperature change.

After a record high temperature of 87 degrees on Wednesday, and temperatures in the 80s again on Thursday, temperatures will drop around 20 degrees overnight.

Future Forecast

Bring a sweater if you head anywhere in the evening or overnight this weekend -- there's a chance of frost and freeze in some places as temperatures dip after the rain.

Much of the region will struggle to make it out of the 50s on Friday, with plenty of clouds lingering.

Saturday will bring more clouds, and continued cool weather with highs in the 50s.

Sunday will warm slightly and see a return to sunshine, but temperatures will stay on the cool side in the low 60s.