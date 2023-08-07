Tornado watch in effect in DC area as federal offices close

A tornado watch is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia on Monday, and federal offices — as well as some colleges and schools — closed early in anticipation of the storms. The tornado watch is set to be in place until 9 p.m. Monday.

Tornado warnings for parts of Fauquier, Loudoun, Carroll and Warren counties have expired.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued as the storms move through.

Flight departures in the area likely will be paused, the FAA said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The FAA is re-routing aircraft around the storms heading to the East Coast as much as possible. Soon we will likely have to pause departures in and out of East Coast airports including NYC, Philly, DC, Charlotte and Atlanta. Monitor https://t.co/ltA3DmcHcd. #FAAWeatherSquad pic.twitter.com/yk8f1tqBty — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 7, 2023

At Nationals Park, where gates opened at 4:30 p.m. for Monday night's Pink concert, guests were told to stay in the concourse until the storms pass.

Heavy rain, powerful winds with gusts over 60 mph and large hail are possible in the D.C. area, as forecasters warn of a higher Severe Weather Outlook than we’ve had in 10 years.

“You want to prepare for derecho-like damage,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said, referring to the 2012 storm that brought 70 to 90 mph winds, ripped off roofs, destroyed cars, knocked out power, tore down thousands of trees and sent temperatures soaring to 100 degrees.

Here's a running list of what has closed in DC, Maryland and Virginia ahead of the storm

As a precaution, the federal government closed all of its offices in the D.C. area, including the Pentagon, and told employees to leave by 3 p.m., according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Loudoun County Public Schools closed all of its schools and facilities at 3:30 p.m. and canceled all afterschool activities.

The University of Maryland College Park campus closed at 3 p.m. and George Mason University in Fairfax closed at 4 p.m.

All D.C. Public Library locations closed at 3 p.m.

Storm Team4 is tracking a tornado warning in Fauquier and Warren counties and has the timing on future storms.

D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia were at Severe Weather Outlook Level 4 out of 5 as of midday Monday in the National Weather Service’s system for classifying the threat of severe weather. The threat has not been that high since 2013. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode.

How to prepare for severe weather or a tornado

Before severe weather strikes, take steps to protect yourself and your household.

Secure lawn furniture or other items that might blow around in wind.

In case of a power outage, charge your devices ahead of time and consider filling a cooler with ice. Keep important items like flashlights, water bottles and medication in easy-to-find spots.

Decide how you’ll receive emergency alerts, such as a tornado warning, and plan where you’ll go for safety.

If you hear thunder, go inside. Ready.gov has more tips to help you stay safe from thunderstorms and lightning.

In a tornado, the safest places are a safe room, basement or storm cellar. If you don’t have a basement, find a small, interior room on the lowest level, according to Ready.gov. Here’s more advice on tornado preparations.

Powerful winds can be just as damaging as tornadoes.

“Wind does not have to be spinning to be dangerous and destructive,” Faith said.

It’s been a little more than a week since punishing storms on July 29 knocked out power for many residents and ripped huge trees from the ground.

Stay alert to potential storm risks, Maryland’s emergency management department advised.

“Everyone should pay close attention to weather forecasts throughout the day,” Secretary of Emergency Management Russ Strickland said in a statement. “This is a dangerous system that could produce life-threatening winds and severe storms, and some areas may see multiple rounds of storms. I urge you to be prepared and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Virginia’s transportation department warned drivers to be especially careful on roadways, including by obeying road closure signs, avoiding debris and never driving into high water.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.