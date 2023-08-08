Flash flood warnings issued overnight after fast-moving storms topple trees & power lines

Heavy rain, powerful wind and lightning swept through the D.C. area Monday evening, leaving damage and power outages in their wake. Fallen trees blocked roads, and golf ball-sized hail clattered to the ground in both Maryland and Virginia.

Here's 4 things to know:

⚠️ Stunning video from Carroll County, Maryland, taken from inside a car shows powerful wind knocking down multiple power lines onto a busy highway, stranding dozens of people inside their vehicles.

⚠️ A flash flood warning was issued for much of the metro area through 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, and pockets of rain were expected to continue through the early overnight hours. See all severe weather alerts here.

⚠️ Never drive through standing water. Be especially careful at night, when it's harder to recognize flood dangers.

⚠️ Multiple trees and power lines came down around the region. Thousands of people were left without power overnight.

A downed tree in Takoma Park briefly knocked out power to some people who also went through the same thing during last Saturday’s severe weather. News4's Walter Morris reports.

30+ Power Lines Fall Onto Roads in Carroll County, Maryland

Outside the D.C. area, other parts of Maryland were left in much worse shape after Monday night's storms. In Harford County, the sheriff's office had to rescue a woman when a tree fell onto her home. The damage is also extensive in Baltimore County and along parts of the Eastern Shore.

In Carroll County, power lines fell onto Route 140 in Westminster, trapping 33 people — including 14 children — inside their cars, authorities said.

Heart-stopping video taken from inside a car shows the moment that fierce winds knocked down power poles like dominoes, sending them crashing onto the highway not far from vehicles whose drivers had nowhere to go. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Jeffrey Campbell said he was stuck in his car for hours and just got out around 11 p.m. But he had to leave his car behind, as it was still trapped by those downed poles.

In all, more than 30 power poles were broken by straight-line winds during the storms, BGE officials said. Route 140 will be closed while crews pull the posts off the road. Detours may be in place for days there.

After severe weather impacted our service area Monday evening, causing extensive damage to our system as shown here in Westminster, BGE Crews and mutual assistance personnel are actively working to restore power. We anticipate 80% of customers to be restored by 8/8 at 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nTlYuFUWdA — BGE (@MyBGE) August 8, 2023

Flash Flood Warnings Issued as Overnight Rain Continues

Monday evening's storms were fast-moving, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said. Although the evening rain was heavy, it moved through so quickly that flooding was not an immediate concern.

However, pockets of rain are continuing into the early overnight hours.

⚠️ A flash flood warning was issued for much of the metro area, including the District; Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church and Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland. That warning was expected to expire at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Remember to never drive through standing water.

Weather.gov shared the following warnings and tips:

Road beds may be washed out under floodwaters. Never drive through flooded roadways — you don't know the condition of the road under the water.

Be especially careful at night, when it's harder to recognize flood dangers.

Don't walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do it safely. You and your car can be quickly swept away.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing you to lose control and possibly stall your car. A foot of water will cause many vehicles to float.

Know that creeks and streams can rise very rapidly during heavy rainfall.

News4's Darcy Spencer reported some standing water on some roads in Prince George's County.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper has the forecast for the overnight of Aug. 7 into Aug. 8, 2023.

The region will continue to have some pockets of heavy rain moving through the early overnight hours, with the chance for rain until about 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a cold front will finally move through. That front will lower the humidity levels, and while the severe threat is over, heavy rain is still possible.

It will still be humid out there very early Tuesday morning, but toward 8 to 10 a.m., the cold front should clear that up. The humidity levels will drop throughout the day, and it should turn out to be a fabulous Tuesday. The day should be dry with plenty of sunshine and a high of 84 degrees, about five degrees below normal.

Looking at the humidity levels these next few days, Tuesday and Wednesday should be comfortable. Our next chance for rain and storms comes on Thursday.

Power went out in downtown The Plains, Virginia, after an enormous pine tree fell during intense storms, taking down power lines. Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports live.

Thousands of Homes Left in the Dark

Across the region, the storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, although service has been restored already in many of those communities.

As of about 11 p.m. Monday, BGE was still working to restore power to about 77,000 customers.

About 23,000 Dominion Virginia customers were still in the dark, down from more than 50,000 at the height of the outages.

Pepco reported just 400 customers still without power.

A dark shelf of clouds flew over the U.S. Capitol Dome as severe storms begin to batter the D.C. area.

'An Absolute Deluge Here'

Torrential but fast-moving rain fell across the region as lightning flashed and the Capitol dome stood out against a dramatic sky. Some people found piles of hailstones on sidewalks.

"It's like the Fourth of July with lightning strikes popping off in every direction," NBC4 photographer Nick Leimbach said near Leesburg about 5:30 p.m.

The flags, the trees — they are whipping. Just an absolute deluge here. We've seen a very dark front line come through. It's almost like night before the sky opened up and it started to fall, pour. Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey in Haymarket, Virginia

At Interstate 66 and Route 15 in Haymarket, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey saw an intense downpour with thunder, lightning and high winds. She was set up at a Sheetz gas station full of people taking cover.

"The flags, the trees — they are whipping," Carey said. "Just an absolute deluge here. We've seen a very dark front line come through. It's almost like night before the sky opened up and it started to fall, pour."

Multiple roads were closed in Brandywine, Maryland, due to fallen trees. One tree fell at the intersection of Forum Drive and Government Center Parkway in Fairfax County, and another was down in the street in the 24000 block of River Road in Montgomery County.

Federal Offices Closed Early; Concert at Nats Park Delayed for Hours

Workers rushed home Monday afternoon after a tornado watch was issued for the District and parts of Maryland and Virginia, as skies began to darken and winds picked up. That tornado watch ended at 9 p.m., and tornado warnings for several counties, including Fauquier, Loudoun and Spotsylvania, also expired. Several severe thunderstorm warnings also were issued for spots around the region.

Ahead of the storms, forecasters had warned of a higher Severe Weather Outlook than we'd had in 10 years.

“You want to prepare for derecho-like damage,” Draper said, referring to the 2012 storm that brought 70 to 90 mph winds, ripped off roofs, destroyed cars, knocked out power, tore down thousands of trees and sent temperatures soaring to 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches up and down the East Coast, from Alabama to New York, officials said Monday afternoon.

Flights were routed around the storms as much as possible, the FAA said.

Government offices, as well as some colleges and schools, closed early as a precaution:

The federal government closed all its offices in the D.C. area, including the Pentagon, telling employees to leave by 3 p.m.

Loudoun County Public Schools closed all schools and facilities at 3:30 p.m. and canceled after-school activities.

The University of Maryland College Park campus and George Mason University in Fairfax also closed early.

So did all D.C. Public Library branches.

At Nationals Park, gates opened at 4:30 p.m. for Monday night's Pink concert, but guests were told to stay in the concourse until the storms passed. Photos showed scores of fans crowded together under cover and a sea of empty seats in the ballpark.

Concert goers waited more than three hours before skies cleared enough for them to be safely seated.

Brendan O'Connell Pink fans waited more than three hours to take their seats ahead of a concert at Nats Park. (Photos: Brendan O'Connell)

It’s been a little more than a week since punishing storms on July 29 knocked out power for many residents and ripped huge trees from the ground.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.