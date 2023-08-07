Only have a few minutes? How to prepare quickly for severe weather or a tornado

Before severe weather strikes, take steps to protect yourself and your household.

Secure lawn furniture or other items that might blow around in wind.

In case the power goes out, charge your devices ahead of time and consider filling a cooler with ice. Keep important items such as flashlights, water bottles and medication in easy-to-find spots.

Decide how you’ll receive emergency alerts, such as a tornado warning, and plan where you’ll go for safety.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If you hear thunder: Go inside. Ready.gov has more tips to help you stay safe from thunderstorms and lightning.

In a tornado: The safest places are a basement or storm cellar (or, of course, a safe room, if you have one). If you don’t have a basement, find a small, interior room on the lowest level, according to Ready.gov. Here’s more advice on tornado preparations.

Ready.gov also recommends that you save your phone calls for emergencies, as phone systems are often down or busy after severe storms or other disasters. Communicate with family and friends via text or social media instead.