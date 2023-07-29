Severe thunderstorms topple trees throughout the DMV

After a week of extreme heat and high humidity followed by damaging thunderstorms Friday evening, Saturday saw more of the same.

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Wind gusts of 60-70 mph and quarter-size hail are possible with the storms.

There are several reports of fallen trees and branches.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Several trees have fallen on K Street NW between 4th and 5th streets. (Courtesy @KHosey23)

A tree fell on an apartment building in the 1200 block of Queen Street NE in D.C. Firefighters are checking for structural damage and evacuating residents. No injuries were reported.

Metro suspended Red Line service between the Silver Spring and Takoma Park stations because of a downed tree at Silver Spring. Shuttle bus service was established.

Red Line Delay: Due to a downed tree outside of Silver Spring train service suspended btwn Silver Spring & Takoma. Shuttle bus service requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 29, 2023

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Go here for all weather alerts.

Heavy rain and strong winds outside our @nbcwashington studios in NW DC. @JessicaFaithWx is tracking severe thunderstorms across our region. Tune in at 6 p.m. https://t.co/WEWRb8t8s1 pic.twitter.com/OPHENpuqRs — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioNBC4) July 29, 2023

Storms will wrap up by around 8 p.m., while we wait for a cold front to arrive late Saturday night. (That front interacting with the heat and humidity is why we've seen storms.)

Sunday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid-80s and a steady drop in humidity during the afternoon. Next week looks near perfect: not too hot or humid with low rain chances.

What is the heat index, and how's it different from the temperature?

The temperature is not the only thing that can impact how hot it feels outside — the amount of moisture in the air also makes a difference. The more moisture in the air, the hotter it will feel in the summer.

The heat index, or the "feels-like" temperature, is what it feels like to the body when humidity is combined with the heat.

The human body likes to stay at 98.6 degrees. Sometimes we get hotter internally, such as when we're working out, spending time in the hot sun or have a fever. When the body gets too hot, it sweats. The sweat evaporates from us and takes away the extra heat with it. Evaporation is a cooling process. But on a humid day, sweat is not able to evaporate from the body efficiently, and the body can't cool down as easily.

That is why meteorologists show the heat index along with the air temperature. It helps to tell the whole story.

The heat index is calculated by combining the air temperature with the relative humidity. You may not find the heat index on the thermometer, but it's an important factor during the summer months.

Be sure to practice heat safety and listen to your local meteorologists to understand the risks and impacts of the summer heat.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.