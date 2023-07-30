Virginia man killed by tree that crashed into home during storm

A Virginia man was killed when a tree crashed down on his home during a powerful storm that moved through the D.C. area Saturday.

The victim was 44-year-old Kenneth Allan Lee Jr. His wife says said he was showering in their Prince William County home when the tree fell at about 5:30 p.m on Saturday.

Saturday’s powerful storm caused more than 90,000 outages in Northern Virginia. While many have seen their power restored, there are still plenty left in the dark. News4’s Mauricio Casillas reports.

Thousands remain without power and roads were closed Sunday after the storm.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The cold front that moved in Saturday to offer relief from three days of extreme heat and humidity interacted with that heat and humidity to create powerful storms that left more than 200,000 customers without power in D.C., Maryland and Virginia at one point.

A large tree fell on a car in the 2900 block of Foxhall Road NW in D.C., injuring two people. One is in serious condition, the other has minor injuries.

The collapsed treed smashed in a Mazda’s windshield and covered it with leaves and branches.

A neighbor said it was the worst storm he has seen in the area in 18 years.

“You can’t take 21st-century living for granted. I mean it’s, mother nature rules whether its sun, heat or snow,” the neighbor said. “And again, mother nature came through with a ferocious storm.”

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.