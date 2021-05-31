Memorial Day Weather: Sunshine, Warmer Temps Are Back Monday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will make a return to the D.C. area Monday, following the coldest Memorial Day weekend on record.

There’s almost no chance for rain on Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s amid a steady breeze.

Remembrance ceremonies for fallen soldiers at D.C.’s monuments will be met with partly cloudy skies.

After more than 3 inches of rain fell during the past week, you’ll finally have nice weather for a backyard cookout or picnic.

Memorial Day weekend was D.C.’s coldest on record.

The coldest Memorial Day weekend in DC history! 58° on Sunday tied for 2nd coldest high temp on May 29-30-31. 59° on Saturday is alone in 3rd place! Memorial Day didn't even become a Federal Holiday until 1971. pic.twitter.com/1pAQY5MC30 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 31, 2021

Dry and mild weather will stick around on Tuesday and most of Wednesday, then showers could return Wednesday evening.

There are high chances for rain on Thursday and Friday, then a passing thunderstorm is possible next weekend.

