Memorial Day Weather: Sunshine, Warmer Temps Are Back Monday

Here's your Memorial Day weather for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will make a return to the D.C. area Monday, following the coldest Memorial Day weekend on record.

There’s almost no chance for rain on Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s amid a steady breeze.

Remembrance ceremonies for fallen soldiers at D.C.’s monuments will be met with partly cloudy skies.

After more than 3 inches of rain fell during the past week, you’ll finally have nice weather for a backyard cookout or picnic.

Memorial Day weekend was D.C.’s coldest on record.

Dry and mild weather will stick around on Tuesday and most of Wednesday, then showers could return Wednesday evening.

There are high chances for rain on Thursday and Friday, then a passing thunderstorm is possible next weekend.

Tuesday is forecast to stay mild and sunny, then there are rain chances Wednesday through Friday of next week.

