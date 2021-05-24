summer weather

Doug's Weather Outlook for Summer of 2021

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer uses data from previous years to make temperature, storm and other weather predictions for this summer

By Doug Kammerer

NBC Universal, Inc.


To make my forecast for 2021’s summer outlook, I first took a look at past years with similar conditions. This year, my analogue year is 1996.

That summer was a relatively cool one, with below average numbers for 90-degree days and without really intense heat. It also saw above average rainfall.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

I think this summer will be close to that. We usually average about 46 days of 90-degree heat a year. This year I am going to stay right around that number and predict between 42-48 days of 90-degree heat. As for 100-degree days -- I don’t think this summer will see a single one.

Local

broken water main 2 hours ago

Broken Water Main Floods Rockville Pike in North Bethesda

Fairfax County 2 hours ago

64-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Crash in Fairfax County

Moving on to storms and more dramatic weather events, I’m predicting we’ll see 16-20 tropical systems, 8-10 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Importantly, my data suggests that we’ll have an increased chance of a tropical storm or hurricane moving up the east coast toward our area. This will be something we’ll really have to watch out for, as these storms could bring wind and a lot of rain.

I would time the chances of a tropical system between late June and early July and a potentially larger storm in late August and early September.

This article tagged under:

summer weatherforecastDoug Kammererweather outlook
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us