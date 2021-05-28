Memorial Day Weekend

Ways to Observe Memorial Day Weekend in the DC Area

The National Memorial Day Concert and Parade will be available to view via livestream this year

By Camille Furst

National Memorial Day Concert hosts
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Memorial Day weekend is here, and the D.C. area has plenty of ways to observe it.

A candlelight vigil will take place at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial on Friday at 9 p.m. There will be ceremonies at major memorials and at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day too.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rolling to Remember, a massive motorcycle rally to honor veterans and advocate for their mental health, will be going all weekend. On Sunday, the bikers will start at RFK stadium at noon. Here are the full details.

Memorial Day May 26

10 Free Meals and Deals for Veterans and Active Military on Memorial Day

Memorial Day 6 hours ago

This Veteran-Run Group Likes to Say ‘Memorial May,' Not Day

The National Memorial Day Concert will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature performers including Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson and Gladys Knight. It will be hosted by actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna.

The National Memorial Day Parade on Monday won’t be open to the public, but can be livestreamed.

This article tagged under:

Memorial Day WeekendMemorial DayArlington National CemeteryThings to DoThings to Do DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us