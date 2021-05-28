Ways to Observe Memorial Day Weekend in the DC Area

Memorial Day weekend is here, and the D.C. area has plenty of ways to observe it.

A candlelight vigil will take place at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial on Friday at 9 p.m. There will be ceremonies at major memorials and at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day too.

Rolling to Remember, a massive motorcycle rally to honor veterans and advocate for their mental health, will be going all weekend. On Sunday, the bikers will start at RFK stadium at noon. Here are the full details.

The National Memorial Day Concert will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature performers including Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson and Gladys Knight. It will be hosted by actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna.

The National Memorial Day Parade on Monday won’t be open to the public, but can be livestreamed.