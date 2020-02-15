A 17-year-old boy in Fauquier County, Virginia, suspected of killing his mother and young brother before shooting his father Friday night has been apprehended in North Carolina, authorities said Saturday evening.

Levi Norwood is wanted on two counts of murder in the deaths of his 34-year-old mother, Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.

His father, Joshua Norwood, 37, told deputies he walked into the family's home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road about 6 p.m. and found his wife and younger son shot to death, the sheriff's office said.

He told deputies his son Levi fired several shots at him, injuring him, the sheriff's office said. He escaped and called 911 about 6 p.m.

Officers surrounded the home in the Midland area for several hours, believing that the teen was inside. But when a SWAT team entered the home about 10:15 p.m., the teen was gone.

Deputies searched the house, outbuildings and other areas of the property.

Investigators believe Norwood stole a 2007 red Toyota Camry with Virginia tags WNG-7739 about five miles away. The car was reported stolen about 7:30 a.m. from a home on Rogues Road near Crockett Park.

Detectives also discovered information that indicates Norwood could have plans to leave the state.

During a press conference Saturday, officials said all Fauquier County Public Schools activities would be cancelled through Tuesday. The suspect attended Liberty High School and the victim, his 6-year-old brother went to Mary Walter Elementary School. School officials said counselors will be made available to students in those schools when they return.

Although Norwood may have left the area, the sheriff's office asked residents to remain cautious and alert. They also asked that people check their security cameras and contact the sheriff's office if they spot anything suspicious.

Norwood is a white male with short, purple hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone who sees Norwood should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. He is considered armed and dangerous.

CORRECTION (12 a.m., Feb. 15, 2020): The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office previously said the boy who was killed was 7 years old.