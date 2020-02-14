Man Finds Wife, 7-Year-Old Dead in Va. Home; 17-Year-Old Shooter Believed to Be Barricaded Inside: Sheriff

A 17-year-old boy is believed to be barricaded inside a home in Fauquier County, Virginia, after a man returned to the home to find his wife and 7-year-old child dead of apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

After the man discovered the deaths, a 17-year-old family member fired several shots at him, the sheriff's office said.

The man left the house and called 911. He was taken to an emergency room with injuries. There's no word on his condition.

SWAT is at the scene.

Authorities urge residents in the area to shelter in place.

