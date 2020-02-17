14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive for Virus, Officials Announce

Fourteen Americans who were evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the state department announced early Monday morning.

State department officials said the patients tested positive for the virus while still on the Diamond Princess, but allowed them to return to the United States because they didn't have any symptoms.

They were kept in quarantine in separate sections of the two planes that left Japan for the United States around 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, officials said.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Defense Minister Taro Kono tweeted Monday that Japanese troops helped transport a total of 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama to Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship. The U.S. State Department said later that two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers had departed Tokyo and were on their way to the United States.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said Washington evacuated the Americans because the passengers and crew members on board the Diamond Princess were at a high risk of exposure to the virus.

The Americans were flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After arriving in the U.S., all of the passengers must go through another 14 days of quarantine — meaning they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks. Other governments, including Canada and Hong Kong, also will require the passengers to undergo a second 14-day quarantine.

Japan on Sunday announced another 70 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship's total number of cases to 355. Overall, Japan has 413 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation," that 40 Americans have been infected, and those showing symptoms were not able to get on the evacuation plane.

"If people on the plane start to develop symptoms, they'll be segregated within the plane," Fauci said, adding that the additional 14-day quarantine is because of the "degree of transmissibility on that cruise ship is essentially akin to being in a hot spot."

He added that an infected person who shows minimal symptoms could still pass the virus to someone else.