NBA

Kings' Kevin Huerter Vows to Return to 3-Point Contest After Disappointing Showing

The sharpshooting Huerter scored just eight points on Saturday

By Tristi Rodriguez

Huerter vows to return to 3-PT contest after lackluster debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Huerter’s debut 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend didn’t go as planned, but he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. 

The Kings sharpshooter is keeping his head held high after collecting just eight points in the contest on Saturday in Salt Lake City -- and vowed he will be back. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

One of eight 3-point shootout participants, Huerter was eliminated in the first round as his eight points were the lowest total of the night. The maximum amount of points a player can score is 40. 

Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton (31 points) and Buddy Hield (23 points) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (26 points) advanced to the final round, with Lillard taking the crown in the end. 

Outside of the competition, the 24-year-old is shooting career-highs in his first season with the Kings, averaging 14.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from behind the arc. 

Sports

NBA 2 hours ago

Mac McClung Leaves NBA Players, Fans in Awe With Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing

2 hours ago

Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington

He is a career 43.9 percent shooter from the field and converts 38.2 percent of his attempts from deep.

While his showing Saturday doesn't reflect the damage he can do in real-time from downtown, Huerter is eager to be back in the contest in the future. 

He's got bigger fish to fry, anyway, as his lights-out shooting will be a critical part in getting the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.  

Plus, he's probably saving all the 3-point makes for the final stretch of Sacramento's regular season. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBASacramento Kings
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us