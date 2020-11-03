DC Elections: Voters to Decide on Council Members, Drug Question

Voters in the District will select new D.C. Council members and decide how law enforcement treats possession of some psychedelic drugs.

Here are some of the races and ballot questions News4 is watching closely in D.C.:

At-Large DC Council Seats

Twenty-four candidates are running for two at-large D.C. Council seats. Council Member Robert White is the only incumbent. Council Member David Grosso opted not to run for reelection.

Many of the candidates are neighborhood activists and are running as independents. The long list of candidates includes Senate staffer Christina Henderson; Ed Lazere, the director of a progressive think tank; former Council member Vincent Orange and real estate developer Marcus Goodwin.

Ward 2 D.C. Council Seat

In Ward 2, Democrat Brooke Pinto won two elections for the Council seat after longtime Council Member Jack Evans resigned over ethics violations. Pinto now faces three competitors.

Initiative 81

The only question on the ballot in D.C. pertains to how D.C. enforces planting, possession and distribution of “entheogenic plants and fungi” used as drugs, such as magic mushrooms.

A yes vote would put this among the police department’s “lowest low enforcement priorities” and call for prosecutors to end related prosecutions.

Congress previously prohibited D.C. from decriminalizing or legalizing any Schedule I drugs, so the ballot measure would not legalize these drugs.

US House Delegate

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, first elected in 1990, is running for reelection and is expected to win.

Still need to vote? Polls in D.C. are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote at any vote center and are not limited to voting only near where you live. If you're not yet registered to vote, that’s OK; D.C. allows same-day voter registration. If you have a mail-in ballot and want to submit it, election officials urge you to drop it in a ballot drop box or take it to a vote center. Find more information here.

