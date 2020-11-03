Maryland Elections: Voters to Decide on Congressional Seats, Sports Betting

In addition to choosing the next president of the United States, Marylanders are voting for their respective representatives in Congress and making important decisions about potential new laws and amendments.

Here are some of the races and ballot questions News4 is watching closely in Maryland:

Congressional Seats

District 1:

Republican Andy Harris (incumbent)

Democrat Mia Mason

District 2:

Republican Johnny Ray Salling

Democrat C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (incumbent)

District 3:

Republican Charles Anthony

Democratic John Sarbanes (incumbent)

District 4:

Republican George E. McDermott

Democrat Anthony G. Brown (incumbent)

District 5:

Republican Chris Palombi

Democrat Steny H. Hoyer (incumbent)

District 6:

Republican Neil C. Parrott

Democrat David J. Trone (incumbent)

Green George Gluck

District 7:

Republican Kimberly Klacik

Democrat Kweisi Mfume (incumbent)

District 8:

Republican Gregory Thomas Coll

Democrat Jamie Raskin (incumbent)

Statewide Questions

Question 1

Voters were asked if they approve of a proposed amendment to Maryland’s Constitution that would allow the General Assembly to increase, decrease or reallocate funds in the governor’s proposed budget each year starting in 2024.

Maryland is one of the only states that doesn’t currently allow state legislators to increase or reallocate money.

Supporters say legislators and their constituents would have more say in where money is allocated, while opponents worry it will lead to elected officials trying to grab more money for their districts.

Question 2

This question asks whether voters want to “authorize sports and events betting for the primary purpose of raising revenue for education” in the state. If voters approve the referendum, the General Assembly would still have to approve legislation to allow sports betting.

Montgomery County

Four ballot questions in Montgomery County are competing proposals on property taxes and the composition of the Montgomery County Council.

Question A would prohibit the Council from setting a property tax rate that exceeds the rate of the prior year unless the Council unanimously approved an increase. This question was added by the Council.

Question B would remove the Council’s authority to change the tax rate above inflation. It basically removes the council’s authority from ever setting the tax rate above inflation.

Question C would add two seats to the Council, growing it from nine to 11 members. There would be seven districts (there are five currently) and four at-large members.

Question D would eliminate at-large members of the Council and create nine districts. The number of Council members would remain at nine.

Prince George's County

Questions A-E

There are five questions on the ballot that ask voters about whether the county can borrow money and issue bonds for more than $178 million for transportation facilities, more than $28 million for library projects, more than $44 million for public safety, $133 million to fund county buildings and more than $121 for community colleges. If they’re all passed, it would allow the county to borrow half a billion dollars for new projects.

School Board

The following are three competitive races for the Prince George's County Board of Education:

District 4: Bryan Swann, who was appointed by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to fill an open seat and works for the Treasury Department, is running against Shayla Adams-Stafford, the CEO of an educational consulting software company.

District 7: Alexis Branch, a PGCPS graduate who works for the U.S. Department of Transportation, is running against Kenneth Harris, a PGCPS graduate who works at NASA.

District 8: Incumbent Edward Burroughs, who is the longest-serving member of the school board, faces Gary Lee Falls.

Still need to vote? Polls in Maryland are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re not yet registered to vote, that’s OK; Maryland allows same-day voter registration. Election officials say that if you requested and received a mail-in ballot, you should return it using a ballot drop box. Find more information here.

