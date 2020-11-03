Virginia Elections: Warner Seeks to Keep Senate Seat; Several Congressional Districts Up for Grabs

All eyes are on Tuesday's presidential election, but citizens in Virginia will also vote in several key races to determine a seat in the U.S. Senate and representatives in 11 congressional districts.

Here are some of the races and ballot questions News4 is watching closely in Virginia:

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Mark Warner, a Democrat, is running for a third Senate term. Warner, also a former governor of Virginia, is running against Republican Daniel Gade, a political newcomer. Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, lost his leg in combat in Iraq in 2005 and now teaches political science and public policy at American University.

Virginia has not elected a Republican to a statewide office since 2009.

Congressional District 1

Republican Rob Wittman, who has served in this role since 2007, faces Democrat Qasim Rashid, who calls himself an immigrant and a proud American Muslim. Rashid earned a law degree from the University of Richmond and has written books and spoke often about religious freedom.

Congressional District 5

A reliably Republican congressional district in Virginia is considered a toss-up this year. Republican Bob Good defeated the incumbent, first-term Rep. Denver Riggleman, in a GOP convention. His opponent in the general election is Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb, who works at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

A Democrat hasn't won Virginia's 5th District since 2008. Trump won it by 11 percentage points in 2016. But this year, Webb has set records for fundraising, pulling in four times as much money as Good.

Congressional District 7

Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, beat a Republican incumbent in 2018 to become one of three Democratic women to flip House seats in Virginia. Her Republican opponent this time is Nick Freitas, who has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2015. Freitas, a U.S. Army veteran, is from the Culpeper area.

Congressional District 8

Democrat Don Beyer is running for a fourth term. His opponent is Republican opponent Jeff Jordan, a U.S. Army veteran who now works as a contractor for the Department of Defense.

Congressional District 10

Democrat Jennifer Wexton is seeking a second term. She is running against Republican Aliscia Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Congressional District 11

Democrat Gerry Connolly is running for a seventh term. His opponent is Republican Manga Anantatmula, a first-generation immigrant from India.

Ballot Initiatives

Question 1

This initiative would establish a new commission, composed of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens, that would draw new lines for Virginia's congressional and state legislative districts.

The full General Assembly would then proceed to vote on the districting lines, but would not be allowed to change them. If the General Assembly and the redistricting commission fail to agree on redistricting lines, the Supreme Court of Virginia would draw the lines.

Question 2

This initiative would exempt state and local property taxes for one motor vehicle for veterans who are 100% disabled. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is in charge of determining a veteran's level of disability.

Still need to vote? Polls in Virginia are open Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote. If you requested an absentee ballot and have not returned it yet, you may place it in a drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Find more information here.

