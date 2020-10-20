Here Are the Initiatives on Ballots in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Initiative 81: This initiative would change the way D.C. enforces the non-commercial planting, cultivation, distribution, possession and use of entheogenic plants and fungi. Examples of these hallucinogens include magic mushrooms and mescaline-containing cacti.

Right now, entheogenic plants and fungi are categorized as Schedule 1 drugs in the District. The passage of Initiative 81 would place investigation and arrests of those engaging with these psychedelics among the Metropolitan Police Department's "lowest law enforcement priorities." The initiative would not legalize those substances.

Maryland

Question 1: It would amend the Maryland constitution to allow the Maryland General Assembly to increase, decrease or add items to the state's budget as long as they don't exceed the governor’s proposed budget. If approved, this amendment would not go into effect until 2024.

Question 2: This question has to do with sports gambling in Maryland, which is currently illegal. If the measure passes, it would allow sports and competitive events betting at licensed facilities. The state revenue generated from state betting would go to public education.

Virginia

Question 1: This initiative would establish a new commission, composed of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens, that would draw new lines for Virginia's congressional and state legislative districts.

The full General Assembly would then proceed to vote on the districting lines, but would not be allowed to change them. If the General Assembly and the redistricting commission fail to agree on redistricting lines, the Supreme Court of Virginia would draw the lines.

Question 2: This initiative would exempt state and local property taxes for one motor vehicle for veterans who are 100% disabled. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is in charge of determining a veteran's level of disability.