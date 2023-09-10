Youngkin pardons Loudoun County father convicted in school board meeting incident

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has pardoned a Loudoun County father arrested during an incident at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in 2021, according to a statement released on Sunday.

A 14-year-old student sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021, but was allowed to transfer to Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another female student in October of 2021. The teen was later convicted in juvenile court.

Scott Smith, the father of the second teenager sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County high school, criticized school officials before his arrest at the Loudoun County School Board meeting.

“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia,” Youngkin’s statement read. “In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve to empower parents in unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions or the state. I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put this injustice behind them once and for all.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4's Drew Wilder spoke with Byard after the verdict.

Following Smith's legal process, he was critical of both Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Smith said he hadn't heard from either of the politicians since they won their elections; both of whom used his name and story feverishly during their respective campaigns.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday" this morning, Youngkin said he spoke to Smith on Friday — just days ahead of Youngkin's latest "Parents Matter Conversation" Tuesday in Leesburg.

The attorneys of the Loudoun County father addressed the pardon in a release that included Smith's statement, which reads in part:

"My family has been living a nightmare that no family in America should have to endure. But rather than sit quietly and take it, I decided to stand up against the government - and for that I was branded a "domestic terrorist" and charged with crimes that I did not commit. I want to thank Governor Youngkin for his declaration that I am innocent, and for his absolute and unconditional pardon."

A grand jury issued a scathing report in December about the school system's handling of the sexual assaults, saying that the second assault could have been avoided.

The report indicated there wasn't any evidence the school district's administration or board engaged in an organized cover-up of the sexual assaults, as some had speculated.

The grand jury brought indictments against former Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard. Byard was acquitted of the charge against him, Ziegler's cases go to trial later this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.