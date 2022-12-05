Grand Jury: Loudoun County Schools Bears Brunt of Blame in Sex Assault of Student

Loudoun County Public Schools administrators looked out for their own interests rather than the best interests of the school district throughout their handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same high school student, a special grand jury found.

A teenage boy sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021, but was allowed to transfer to Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another female student in October of 2021. The boy was later convicted in juvenile court.

The grand jury appointed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released its findings to the public Monday after a months-long investigation into how the school system handled the sexual assaults.

In its report, the grand jury said Loudoun County Public Schools "bears the brunt of the blame" for the second sexual assault and allowing the boy to transfer from Stone Bridge High School to Broad Run High School after the May assault.

School officials displayed a "stunning lack of openness, transparency and accountability" to the public and the grand jury, the report said.

"There were several decision points for senior LCPS administrators, up to and including the superintendent, to be transparent and step in and alter the sequence of events leading up to the October 6, 2021 BRHS sexual assault. They failed at every juncture," the report states.

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports on a court hearing over the future of a special grand jury investigation into the way Loudoun County Public Schools handled two sex assault cases involving a teenage boy.

The grand jury said it believes the second sexual assault at Broad Run High School "could have, and should have, been prevented."

"A remarkable lack of curiosity and adherence to operating in silos by LCPS administrators is ultimately to blame for the October 6 incident," the report said.

There was not, however, a coordinated cover-up among officials and school board members were deliberately deprived of information regarding the incidents until after the Oct. 6 sexual assault, the grand jury concluded.

"In spite of the recent allegations leveled against Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) members and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) employees over the past several months, we are pleased that the Special Grand Jury’s extensive investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone within LCPS, and not a single indictment was filed as a result of this lengthy process," a statement from the chair and vice chair of the Loudoun County School Board said in in part.

The grand jury said in its report that LCPS and the school board should do the following going forward:

Increase transparency and foster better communication

Re-examine its transfer process and establish a protocol that requires more vigorous communication between principals, school administration, faculty, special resource officers and, when relevant, the commonwealth's attorney, juvenile court authorities and the sheriff's office

More involvement from the LCPS director of safety and security in situations that threaten the safety and security of students, faculty and staff

Tightened policies regarding the types of apps students are allowed to download on their school-issued devices

Review Gaggle, the system schools use to monitor student conversation for safety

Limit the degree to which school board members invoke attorney-client privilege

"…unlike corporate executives of a company, school board members act on behalf of the public they are elected to serve," the jury said in its report. "The attorney-client privilege should be invoked when required to protect legitimate issues of confidentiality that impact the operations of LCPS and the LCSB. It should not be used as a shield that impedes transparency, accountability and openness, especially when it comes to the operations of a public body."

"This broad use of the special grand jury investigative process did, however, yield a Report that contains several criticisms of LCPS employees and processes within the Division that are quite serious. We are placing this on our next Board agenda for immediate discussion to reflect on these recommendations and take action as determined by the full Board," read part of the school board's statement.

Miyares empaneled the grand jury after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on his first day in office, issued an executive order requesting an investigation by the attorney general’s office.

"It's a damning indictment of a - of people not being proactive, not being forthright and, according to the jury, … a superintended that misled the general public," Miyares told News4 Monday.

Miyares would not say whether or not criminal indictments could result from the investigation, although the grand jury did not recommend any criminal charges in its report.

"The grand jury remains empaneled. I will let the general public speculate, but our work is ongoing," he told News4.

In light of the grand jury investigation LCPS must commit to "transparency, accountability, and communication," Miyares said.

Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder speaks with Scott Smith, the parent of a teenager who was sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County High School.

Youngkin and Miyares, both Republicans, had criticized the school board during their successful 2021 campaigns. They said the board was not transparent in how it handled the case as it revised its guidelines over policies governing transgender students. The assaults attracted national attention in part because the boy was wearing a skirt when he committed at least one of the attacks.

Lawyers for the Loudoun County School Board previously argued that Miyares was in violation of Virginia’s constitution when he created the grand jury to probe another government body. But Virginia Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps told the judge, "The school board is not above the law.”

The Supreme Court of Virginia upheld a ruling in July by a circuit court judge who denied the school board's request for an injunction to stop the grand jury from proceeding.

Both the victims' parents said previously they wanted the special grand jury to complete its work.

"We are in the fight until the very end, you know. I mean, this needs to come out," Smith said.