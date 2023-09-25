Will the government shut down? Here's what to know about the funding deadline and impact on workers

The federal government could shut down within days if Congress doesn’t come to an agreement to fund agencies by this week’s deadline.

The effects of a government shutdown would be felt around the country. Nearly 2 million civilian federal workers — 15% of whom are based in the Washington area — and another 2 million military workers would face delays in getting their paychecks.

The prospect of a shutdown also concerns thousands of federal contractors and people whose work is somehow connected to the federal government like D.C. or national park tourism.

Here are answers to the most-asked questions about the possible 2023 government shutdown.

When would the government shut down?

The deadline to fund the government is Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Without a funding plan, a shutdown would take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

It’s unclear how long a government shutdown could last. It all depends on how quickly Congress can pass funding bills.

Why would the government be shutting down?

A shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass some type of funding legislation that is signed into law by the president.

Lawmakers are supposed to pass 12 different spending bills to fund agencies across the government, but the process is time-consuming. They often resort to passing a temporary extension, called a continuing resolution or CR, to allow the government to keep operating.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., can't afford to lose more than four Republican votes on a spending bill. With Republican votes at a premium, the House Freedom Caucus, which boasted 49 members in January, has stalled budget negotiations by adopting a hard stance on domestic spending cuts, CNBC reported.

McCarthy could seek help from Democrats to secure votes to avoid a shutdown but that would put his speakership at risk.

Do federal employees get paid during a shutdown?

When no funding legislation is enacted, federal agencies have to stop all nonessential work and will not send paychecks as long as the shutdown lasts.

Although employees deemed essential such as air traffic controllers and law enforcement officers still have to report to work, other federal employees are furloughed. Under a 2019 law, those same workers are slated to receive backpay once the funding impasse is resolved.

Will the government shut down?

That's the multi-billion-dollar question.

Members of Congress are still working to put together bills to fund the government. Shutdowns have been averted days before the deadline in the past.

While the federal and local D.C. governments are preparing for a shutdown, there are several likely scenarios at play, according to NBC’s Meet the Press:

Congress doesn’t pass any deal and the government shuts down after Sept. 30.

Congress passes one or more continuing resolutions (often called a “CR”) that provide temporary, stop-gap funding.

Congress passes 12 appropriations bills to fund the government for another year, averting a shutdown.

Congress passes some appropriations bills by the deadline, but not others, potentially leading to a partial government shutdown.

How likely is a government shutdown in 2023?

A federal shutdown after Sept. 30 seems all but certain unless Speaker McCarthy can persuade his rebellious hard-right flank of Republicans to allow Congress to approve a temporary funding measure to prevent closures as talks continue.

Instead, he’s launched a much more ambitious plan to try to start passing multiple funding bills once the House returns Tuesday, with just five days to resolve the standoff.

What happens during a government shutdown?

Many government functions would be severely curtailed.

Social Security checks would still go out, but federal agencies would stop all actions deemed non-essential.

Millions of federal employees, including members of the military, would not receive paychecks. Nearly 60% of federal workers are stationed in the departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security.

Federal workers are stationed in all 50 states and have direct interaction with taxpayers — from Transportation Security Administration agents who operate security at airports to Postal Service workers who deliver mail.

Some federal offices will also have to close or face shortened hours during a shutdown.

Employees deemed essential, such as air traffic controllers and law enforcement officers, still would have to report to work.

Government services: People applying for government services like clinical trials, firearm permits and passports could see delays.

The economy: Lawmakers also warn that a shutdown could rattle financial markets. Goldman Sachs has estimated that a shutdown would reduce economic growth by 0.2% every week it lasted, but growth would then bounce back after the government reopens.

Others say the disruption in government services has far-reaching impacts because it shakes confidence in the government to fulfill its basic duties. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned, “A well-functioning economy requires a functioning government.”

The president, Congress and the judiciary: The president and members of Congress will continue to work and get paid. However, any members of their staff who are not deemed essential will be furloughed.

The judiciary will be able to continue to operate for a limited time using funds derived from court filings and other fees, as well as other approved funding.

Special counsels: Notably, funding for the three special counsels appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland would not be affected by a government shutdown because they are paid for through a permanent, indefinite appropriation, an area that’s been exempted from shutdowns in the past.

That means the two federal cases against Donald Trump, the former president, as well as the case against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, would not be interrupted. Trump has demanded that Republicans defund the prosecutions against him as a condition of funding the government, declaring it their “last chance” to act.

Tourism: Businesses closely connected to the federal government, such as tourist services around national parks, could see disruptions and downturns. The travel sector could lose $140 million daily in a shutdown, according to the U.S. Travel Industry Association.

During the last government shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019, a long list of D.C. institutions closed, including:

Smithsonian museums

The National Zoo

The National Gallery of Art

The National Archives

Ford’s Theatre

The White House Visitor Center

What’s a furlough and who is affected by a government shutdown?

"A furlough is the placing of an employee in a temporary nonduty, nonpay status because of lack of work or funds, or other nondisciplinary reasons," the Office of Personnel Management says in its Guidance for Shutdown Furloughs.

When workers are put on leave because there isn't money budgeted for their job, they're on what's called shutdown furlough. Those employees won't get paychecks during the shutdown. Federal employees can expect to get back pay once the government reopens.

Employees who are "excepted" may continue to work — but their pay may be delayed. Excepted employees "are performing tasks that, by law, are allowed to continue during a lapse in appropriations," OPM said. Examples include tasks related to protecting human life or property.

Employees who are "exempt from furlough" are those whose jobs aren't funded by annual appropriations. "Employees performing those functions will generally continue to be governed by the normal pay, leave, and other civil service rules."

How can federal workers collect unemployment?

Most federal workers and contractors will be eligible for unemployment.

The most important thing to know about unemployment is that you file in the jurisdiction where you work, not where you live. Even if you’ve worked from home since the pandemic hit, you file where your office is located. That means most people in the D.C. area will file in D.C., even if they live in Maryland or Virginia.

The director of D.C. Department of Employment Services, Unique Morris-Hughes, recommended visiting the department’s website now.

“The day you're eligible to apply is the day the government shuts down, and when the government is officially unfunded, that's when people can start submitting unemployment insurance applications. To prepare in advance of this, I recommend visiting the website, checking the eligibility criteria,” she said.

Benefits vary by jurisdiction. The maximum weekly benefits are $444 in D.C., $430 in Maryland and $378 in Virginia.

The D.C. Department of Employment Services is preparing to receive what’s likely to be a tidal wave of unemployment applications, the director said. They’re seeking to avoid problems seen during the height of the pandemic.

“We’ve learned a whole lot of lessons since the pandemic, and, let me tell you, the District of Columbia is prepared and ready for a potential government shutdown. We have staff, we have call center staff that's ready to go,” she said.

When was the last government shutdown?

The last government shutdown ran from Dec. 21, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019. At 34 days, it was the longest government shutdown in United States history.

The Associated Press and CNBC contributed to this report.