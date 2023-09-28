National Celebration of Hip-Hop rescheduled due to potential government shutdown

As a result of the potential government shutdown, the National Celebration of Hip-Hop, originally set to occur on Oct. 6-7 on the National Mall, has been relocated and postponed.

According to the announcement posted on their website, these changes come in response to the government shutdown that could possibly go into effect on Oct. 1.

“The suitability of the event’s original venue, may be uncertain due to various factors related to federal personnel, including individuals connected to the National Park Service,” the announcement said. “This situation affects the National Mall and West Potomac Park, where the event was initially scheduled to take place.”

The National Celebration of Hip-Hop. Nationals Park. October 28th. New home. New date. New energy. Sign up in bio. pic.twitter.com/BpLNowUXHr — National Celebration of Hip Hop (@natlcelehiphop) September 27, 2023

The celebration will now occur at Nationals Park in Navy Yard on Saturday Oct. 28.

Despite these changes, they maintain that the event will still provide “an unforgettable experience for hip-hop enthusiasts.”

Though it was previously stated that Public Enemy and Ice-T would be headlining, the lineup for Oct. 28 has yet to be released.

