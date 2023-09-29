government shutdown

Smithsonian museums, National Zoo to stay open if government shuts down

Museums and the zoo will stay open to the public at least through Oct. 7, officials said

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

If the federal government shuts down, Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will stay open, at least initially.

The Smithsonian will use “prior-year funds” to keep museums and the zoo open to the public at least through Oct. 7, officials said in a statement Friday.

The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, if members of Congress do not reach a funding deal.

Go here for a running list of effects a government shutdown would have on Social Security, student loans, school lunches and much more.

