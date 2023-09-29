Smithsonian museums, National Zoo to stay open if government shuts down

If the federal government shuts down, Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will stay open, at least initially.

The Smithsonian will use “prior-year funds” to keep museums and the zoo open to the public at least through Oct. 7, officials said in a statement Friday.

The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, if members of Congress do not reach a funding deal.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.