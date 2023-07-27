Where to watch the Women's World Cup in DC

Feels are in the air for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and some D.C. bars and restaurants are hosting game watch parties so customers can cheer for their favorite teams throughout the tournament season.

Bars and restaurants aren’t the only ones in a WWC mood.

The National Archives Museum is displaying the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy on August 29 as part of the exhibit All American: The Power of Sports. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team defeated seven teams to get the trophy, including host country France.

FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy, 2019, on display at the All-American exhibit at the National Archives Museum in Washington DC on July 13, 2023.

Want to watch the Women’s World Cup game in D.C., but don’t know where? We got you!

All the restaurants and bars below will be hosting watch parties throughout the tournament season.

The next match that Team USA will play is on Aug. 1 at 3:00 a.m. against Portugal. Other upcoming matches include:

July 27 - Argentina vs. South Africa at 8 p.m.

July 28 - England vs. Denmark at 4:30 a.m., and Haiti vs. China at 7 a.m.

July 29 - Sweden vs Italy at 3:30 a.m., France vs. Brazil at 6:00 a.m., and Panama vs. Jamaica at 8:30 a.m.

July 30 - Korea Republic vs. Morocco at 12:30 a.m., Switzerland vs. New Zealand at 3:00 a.m., and Germany vs Colombia at 5:30 a.m.

Wunder Garten

📍Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street Northeast Washington, D.C. 20002

🔗Details

Some Women's World Cup events are ticketed, customers should book the tickets in advance on Eventbrite.

Astro Beer Hall

📍1306 G Street Northwest Washington, D.C. 20005

🔗Details

Astro Beer Hall charges $6 select for draft beers, and $5 for Bud Light pints during the Team USA games. The bar is also serving drinks from female-owned breweries.

As You Are

📍500 8th Street Southeast Washington, D.C. 20003

🔗Details

Toro Bar

📍3708 14th Northwest, Washington D.C.

🔗Details

Toro Bar's menu has a range of options, including breakfast burritos for morning games and chorizo hot dogs for nightly matches.

Boundary Stone

📍116 Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, Washington D.C. 20001

🔗Details

Boundary Stone will be open until late at night for Team USA matches.

The Midlands Beer Garden

📍3333 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010

🔗Details

The Midlands Beer Garden will display all Team USA games, including the quarterfinals at 6 a.m. and the final match in August.