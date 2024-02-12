Free coffee and food specials on tap for DC's Be Downtown campaign

D.C.’s Be Downtown campaign starts Monday with free coffee and restaurant specials.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the restaurant and coffee shop deals last Monday as part of a city-wide effort to revitalize downtown. The goal is to welcome people back to the area and incentivize them to try new restaurants.

“Whether you’re returning to an old favorite or trying something new, I encourage everyone to enjoy Downtown and to take advantage of these specials," Mayor Bowser said in part in a release.

10 coffee shops are offering free coffee on Mondays from 8 to 9 a.m. through March 4. Urban Roast is offering the special from 10 to 11 a.m. Here is a list of the participating coffee shops:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Roasting Plant at 1211 Connecticut Ave. NW

Compass Coffee at 435 11th St NW

Compass Coffee at 1401 I St NW

Compass Coffee at 1301 K St NW

Compass Coffee at 849 18th St NW

Compass Coffee at 1703 H St NW

Compass Coffee at 650 F St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1023 7th St NW

Slipstream at 1201 New York Avenue

Slipstream at 1333 14th Street NW

Urban Roast at 916 G St NW

More than 40 restaurants across downtown D.C. are offering select morning, lunch and happy hour specials through March 31. The program is running with the help of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Some of the participating restaurants include Milk & Honey, Dauphine’s and Old Ebbitt Grill. Visit here to see the full list of restaurants.

Bowser is scheduled to open the first safe commercial corridor hub in Chinatown on Monday morning. The hub is designed to help residents access city services with the help of outreach teams.