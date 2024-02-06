Sweeping DC crime bill up for 1st vote on Tuesday

D.C. Council members are set to vote Tuesday on a comprehensive crime bill, aiming to reduce homicides, carjackings and other violent crime, especially among young people.

The bill is due to receive the long-awaited first of two votes.

The Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024 takes parts of legislation that either previously passed on an emergency basis or previously did not make it out of committees.

Its provisions would increase penalties for gun crimes. For instance, firing a gun in public would be a felony.

It would make it easier for judges to order pretrial detention for those accused of violent crimes – both adults and juveniles.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson outlined some of the provisions at a legislative briefing on Monday, saying the bill refines language on vehicle chases and chokeholds.

In one of the more controversial sections of the bill, Mendelson said it refines the circumstances under which police can pursue a vehicle, citing concerns that the current law is too restrictive.

“For instance, a carjacking where there is an infant in the backseat – we’ve heard those reports. Of course, it would make sense that the police could pursue. It’s never been the council’s intent that there not be car chases,” he said.

The bill also addresses the increasing in carjackings in the District by more clearly defining what a carjacking is. It would mean a person being forcibly removed from a vehicle wouldn’t be the only circumstances that would qualify the crime as a carjacking, making it easier to prosecute.

“If the vehicle is proximate and the keys are being stolen by force or threat, that’s not just a robbery; that’s a carjacking,” Mendelson said.

Other provisions cover retail theft, as stores lock away merchandise or close for good.

“For repeat thieves who may be stealing at a misdemeanor level, after a certain number of arrests or convictions, they could be prosecuted as felons,” Mendelson said.

Some of the bill’s provisions were amended and refined at the last minute. Introduced by Council Member Brooke Pinto, the bill has the support of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Human rights groups have condemned the bill for language regarding police pursuits and searches allowed in designated drug-free zones.

Mendelson said that in the long term, D.C. can lower crime by improving education and reducing poverty, but that right now, deterrence is necessary.

Mendelson, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Brian Schwalb will send a letter to the U.S. Senate asking that they move quickly on the nominations of seven judges to the D.C. Superior Court amid nearly a dozen vacancies. District officials say filling those positions would go a long way toward allowing more cases to be handled quickly, ultimately keeping more criminals off the street.