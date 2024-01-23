DC crime bill's proposal over ‘drug-free zones' draws questions

D.C. is coming off its worst year for homicides in the District since the late 1990s. Seeking solutions, the D.C. Council debated a new bill Tuesday that supporters believe will help reduce crime. Several council members expressed concerns, though, about parts of the legislation.

Council member Brooke Pinto, who chairs the public safety committee, is seeking support for her 90-page omnibus crime bill.

"In 2023, D.C. experienced 274 homicides, the most homicides the District has experienced in 25 years; a 39% increase in violent crime and a 24% increase in property crime," Pinto said.

Here's what the new crime bill would do

The bill includes more than 100 provisions, including those that would:

increase gun penalties

expand the definition of carjacking

add retail theft penalties

make it easier for judges to detain defendants waiting for trial

allow DNA sample collection when suspects are arrested and charged with a felony

expand the security camera rebate program

allow police to engage in vehicle pursuits in limited circumstances

Several council members expressed concerns about parts of the bill.

Council member Kenyan McDuffie said he was worried about the proposal regarding "the expansion of DNA collection by MPD for individuals who have merely been arrested for certain crimes and not convicted."

But Pinto argued that this kind of DNA testing is done in 31 other states, saying, "This is not an out-there proposal."

The provision in the bill that drew the most concern would allow the police chief to designate high-crime areas as drug-free zones.

“On drug-free zones, it’s already illegal. The issue is not prosecution,” Council member Robert White said. “I want to understand how the drug-free zone proposal makes us safer."

“I do have some concerns still around drug-free zones,” Council member Christina Henderson said.

The legislation will come before the full council for a first vote Feb. 6. At that point, members also will be able to offer amendments and other changes.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson said he expects amendments to the legislation when it comes up for a vote next month.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the U.S. attorney for D.C., who prosecutes most crimes, have both offered their support for the legislation.