‘We Won': DC Now Has Its First Unionized Starbucks

The newly unionized store is located at 1429 P Street Northwest, D.C.

By Allison Hageman

As coffee drinkers welcomed the beginning of pumpkin spice season, a local Starbucks celebrated becoming D.C.’s first unionized store.

Employees at the 1429 P Street Northwest, D.C., store, located in the Logan Circle area, voted 10 to six on Friday in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU).

“Union Slay. The first Union Starbucks in D.C.!!! We won our election 10-6! We now need you to help keep the slay going. DONATE HERE TO OUR EFFORTS!!!” SBWU tweeted.

On a GoFundMe page, the store's employees sought financial assistance during the unionization process to organize, cover lost wages due to cut hours, unjust firings, strikes and purchase union gear.  

“The first unionized store in DC! Now it's time for Starbucks to get to the bargaining table so baristas can get the contract they deserve!” AFLCIO President Liz Shuler tweeted.

More than 300 Starbucks stores in nearly three dozen states have had union elections, 80% of them have unionized. Many stores have unionized to improve working conditions, pay, schedules and job security.

The D.C. store joins 19 other union victories in Maryland and Virginia, according to a Workers United Mid-Atlantic Regional Joint Board tweet.

