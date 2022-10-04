Video Released of Suspects in DC Boxing Coach Murder

The D.C. police have released a video of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a beloved boxing coach.

Arthur “Buddy” Harrison, Jr., 62, was fatally shot on Sept. 24 around 11:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE, in front of Harrison's home.

The suspects were captured in a surveillance video in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are searching for suspects in the killing of a popular D.C. boxing coach. They say he was targeted, but they don't yet have a motive. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The video shows a white Kia Optima sedan with an Ohio license plate JAU 3816 pull up quickly and stop. Then two suspects run out of the car, one with a hand in his pocket. The video cuts and then they return. One of the suspect's hands is blurred upon the return to the car.

In the video, the suspect who was driving the car is wearing a black face mask, sneakers, athletic pants with white stripes and a black shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt. The other suspect also appears to be wearing black, sneakers and a face mask.

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.