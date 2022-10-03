Boyfriend Found Guilty of Murdering DC Woman

A D.C. man was found guilty of murder Monday in the 2020 killing of his girlfriend whose body has never been found.

Darnell Sterling, 57, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Olga Ooro.

Ooro was last seen the night of July 16, 2020 walking away from her home in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW. She had just returned home from dinner with her son and Sterling, authorities said.

Police learned Ooro was missing after her 8-year-old son was found wandering the halls of their apartment building alone two days later.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sterling was arrested on July 23, 2020 after police said they saw him on surveillance video in Ooro’s apartment building struggling to pull a cart that had a large object consistent with the size of a person wrapped and covered with a blanket, according to court documents.

Sterling told investigators he was in Ocean City at the time Ooro’s missing apartment building key fob was used, but police said tag readers showed his car in D.C., according to court documents.

The documents also state that a cadaver dog alerted inside Ooro’s apartment and inside Sterling’s car.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before reaching the guilty verdict Monday.

Ooro's body has not been found, and her family has pleaded for the public's help to find her remains.

“She never missed any of my birthdays; she never missed any Fathers Days,” Ooro's father, Ooro Otieno, said in Aug. 2021. “Wherever she was, she would call me. She is the only daughter of mine who could dance with me.”

He read a note pleading for help.

“This is an appeal on behalf of my grandson and family for any information that can provide clues to the case and location of the remains of my dear daughter to allow some closure and to give a decent burial,” he said.

Sterling's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.