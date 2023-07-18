‘War zone': 17-year-old was family's 2nd son lost to Maryland gun violence

A family photo shows Tyrone Brown as a baby with his older brother Thomas Corry Jr. As of Thursday, both brothers are gone. The family lost Corry to a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2017 and Brown to a shooting in nearby Montgomery County on Thursday. He was just 17.

Speaking only to News4, their sister Tia Corry said she wants to shield others from the heartbreak her family has known.

“We want to make sure that this doesn’t continue to happen to different families,” she said Monday.

Brown was found suffering from a gunshot wound late Thursday on Heather Hollow Circle in the White Oak area. He was inside in a car that crashed into several other cars in a parking lot. The teen was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Tia Corry said her family did everything they could for the brother she helped raise. He was relentlessly drawn to a life they didn’t want for him, she said.

“You have kids that come from amazing households, you know what I mean, that are still getting ahold of guns because of their peers or things that they hear or social media,” she said.

Tia Corry’s older brother, Thomas Corry, died at 33. When she shares her story about the loss of her two brothers, people often tell her about their own family members who were shot and killed.

“It’s like we’re just in a natural war zone — D.C. and just the DMV in general,” she said.

The investigation into who killed Tyrone Brown is ongoing.