Man found shot, killed in White Oak apartment parking lot, several vehicles damaged

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in the White Oak area of Montgomery County, police said, near an area where residents have voiced concerns about gun violence.

The victim was found inside a car in the parking lot where several residents’ vehicles were damaged, one neighbor said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle after reports of a collision about 11 p.m., according to Montgomery County police.

A driver was found with a gunshot wound, and several cars had been hit, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The driver, identified as a male, was taken to a hospital and died, police said.

“There is no suspect information at this time and no one in custody,” police said.

One neighbor told News4 she was in her living room, about to go to sleep, when she heard a disturbance.

“So, I hear everybody shouting, ‘calm down, calm down,'" she said.

She said she went onto her balcony and saw her car was damaged.

Then, she saw the victim in the driver’s seat of another car.

“When the police show up, they take him to the nearest hospital,” she said. “Everyone was still standing there, so we ask police, what should we do?”

Police told people to go back to their balconies, then gave those with damaged cars incident reports, she said.

News4 saw at least seven cars damaged in the parking lot outside the apartments, including a black sedan with its front bumper appeared torn off. Broken glass littered the pavement.

Police towed some cars away. It wasn’t immediately clear why.

It comes just a week after 40-year-old Cederic Allen Warner of Silver Spring was found shot and killed in an apartment on Lockwood Drive — about a half-mile away from the crime scene on Heather Hollow Circle.

In the wake of a deadly shooting in White Oak, Montgomery County leaders held a community event against gun violence as part of their Summer of Peace campaign. News4's Walter Morris reports.

Francisco Carballo who lives directly across from the building said he sees a lot happening in the neighborhood from his front porch.

“The incidents are happening very often, crime is rising in this area,” Carballo said in Spanish.

In the wake of that shooting, Montgomery County leaders held a community event against gun violence as part of their Summer of Peace campaign.

“I’m concerned about violence everywhere in the community,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.