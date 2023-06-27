Virginia expanding move over rules to include all disabled vehicles on the side of the road

A new law taking effect Saturday expands Virginia’s move over rules.

Currently, drivers are required to move over a lane when possible for emergency

vehicles, tow trucks and Virginia Department of Transportation workers. Starting July 1, the rules include any vehicle pulled off the main lanes with flashers, flares or any other warning signs displayed.

Disobeying the law carries a $250 penalty.

“If you have the capability to change lanes, one lane over, you’re good,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Cesare Tiano said. “If not, slow down, but really everybody in those environments should slow down, and that’ll help everybody get home safely, including those that are on the side of the road doing their jobs.”

Melanie Clark’s husband was doing his job as a Hanover firefighter when he was killed by a semi in October 2018. His truck and crew were on the side of the road when a semi smashed into them.

“The only thing that went wrong was the driver and his reckless, careless act that took Brad’s life and injured two of his crew,” she said.

She became a powerful advocate pushing Virginia to expand its move over law.

Clark reminded that distracted driving is also part of the problem.

“We’re hoping that we can educate the motorists and to ask them to picture it be their family that might have an emergency on the side of the road or it’s their family member that’s a firefighter or police officer working on the scene,” she said.

From 2016 t0 2020, 28 people were killed outside disabled vehicles.

Maryland expanded its move over law in October.