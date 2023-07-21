Video shows shooting at the Fort Totten Metro station

Video shows the shooting incident at the Fort Totten Metro station that left a teenager and a man with serious injuries.

News4 contacted the original video taker who captured the images of a special police officer moments after a fight started inside the Metro station before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Metro Transit Police said that during the fight involving a group, two people struggled over a gun. At one point during the struggle, the gun fell to the ground and one of the people picked it up and shot a man.

A teenage boy and a man have life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Fort Totten Metro station. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

Then, the special police officer confronted the shooter and the two fired at each other. Gunfire hit the suspected shooter and the officer detained him after chasing him out of the station, according to police.

The teenage suspect in the video was charged with assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license.

Police recovered the suspect’s gun inside the station near the turnstiles.

Earlier this year, the transit system hired dozens of special police officers, private security officers given law enforcement authority, to patrol stations amid a rise in crime. Officers from surrounding jurisdictions are also hired for extra shifts to supplement Metro Transit Police efforts.