Teen boy, man shot at Fort Totten Metro station

A man and a teenage boy were shot inside the Fort Totten Metro station late Thursday night, and a security officer at the station was involved in the shooting, police say.

Police believe that just before 11 p.m., the man and teenage boy were fighting over a gun at the station on Galloway Street NE. The gun went off and a bullet struck one of them, Metro Transit Police said.

Then, a special police officer at the station returned fire, striking the second person, police said.

Medics took both the teen and the man to a hospital with critical injuries.

Metro confirmed the special police officer involved was contracted by Metro assigned to patrol the Fort Totten station.

