Trump will be at a DC courthouse Thursday. Here's what to expect for your day

It may be the third time former President Donald Trump has been indicted, but this one might feel more personal to D.C. residents.

The grand jury indictment that took place Tuesday night charged Trump with four counts related to the Justice Department's 2020 election interference investigation. It's the first time in history that a U.S. president has been indicted for trying to change the results of an election.

For District residents, it's also a reminder of the Capitol riot that happened in their own backyard.

The legal drama will be playing out in D.C.'s federal court, the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Constitution Avenue NW. With a lineup of news organizations tents already settling in near the courthouse on Wednesday, it's clear that something big is about to go down.

Here's what to expect in the D.C. area before Trump's court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear at the federal courthouse on Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C. Thursday. News4’s Juliana Valencia shares what to expect.

Security and protests

The courthouse where Trump will appear at 4 p.m. on Thursday is just a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol Building, where hundreds of rioters charged into the building on Jan. 6, 2021 -- right after the then-president's comments about an unfair election.

To this day, some of the defendants who stormed the Capitol are incarcerated at the D.C. jail.

On Tuesday night, supporters of the former president and counter demonstrators made appearances outside that building, erupting into shouting matches in the wake of the indictment.

False reports of an active shooter in the Senate office buildings also raised alarm around the region Wednesday afternoon.

With residents in the DMV still shaken from the events of Jan. 6, security is at the top of many people's minds -- including those in charge of the D.C. police.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is working closely with our federal law enforcement partners to monitor the situation and plan accordingly to ensure the safety of D.C. residents," police told News4 Tuesday night.

The U.S. Secret Service also shared a statement with News4 Wednesday morning.

"While the Secret Service does not comment on the specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners," the Secret Service said in an email. "We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president, while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process."

The U.S. Capitol Police told News4 they would share any updates as they come and if events became relevant to the Capitol.

"Right now we are not saying anything about [the indictment]," Capitol Police said in an email. "We don't want the focus to be on us or Capitol Hill."

With Congress on its August recess -- and with no plans to return to session during Thursday's hearing, according to several Congressional staffers -- the potential for threat is also lower than in January 2021.

Anti-Trump activists are already planning protests outside the courthouse for the day of the hearing.

Traffic

D.C. police told News4 on Tuesday night that there will likely be possible road closures. Police also said that the security perimeter near the courthouse may expand, and may do so without warning.

It's not yet clear which roads near the courthouse will be closed. As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, D.C. police have not put out any traffic advisories or other warnings about specific road closures.

News4 has reached out to D.C. police to see whether they have any more specific information.

Jenny Cushman, Senior Producer for the DC Bureau of NBC Owned Television Stations, contributed to this report.