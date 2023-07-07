Downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda ending free parking on Saturdays

Parking in Montgomery County on the weekends is getting more expensive.

Starting July 8, 2023, the county's parking garages, lots and street meters in Bethesda and Silver Spring are no longer free on Saturdays.

The money will help pay for new safety and security measures, including better lighting and cameras, at parking facilities in downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The change comes after the killing of a husband and father of three in the Wayne Avenue parking garage in downtown Silver Spring in December.

Some residents aren't happy about the new charges, but others say they don’t mind if it promotes safety.

Parking will still be free on Sundays.

Here are the parking rates and hours taking effect on Saturday, according to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

Downtown Bethesda

On-street: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2.25 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $1.75 per hour or less

Downtown Silver Spring

On-street parking: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. -10 p.m.: $1.25 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $1.25 per hour or less

