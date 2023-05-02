Family Pleads for Answers as Man's Killing in Silver Spring Parking Garage Goes Unsolved

A grieving family is urging someone to come forward with answers in the death of a husband and father of three who was killed last year in a Silver Spring, Maryland, parking garage.

Charles "Joe" Reynolds had just finished dinner with his family in downtown Silver Spring on Dec. 21.

He went to put leftovers in their car in the Wayne Avenue parking garage when someone shot and killed him.

"We got to the garage. It was surrounded by police tape, and I was told that it was my husband who was the victim," Reynolds' wife Karis Hastings said.

Montgomery County police said they found Reynolds in a stairwell of the garage in an area without surveillance cameras.

More than four months later, investigators said they still have no leads. Police held a news conference Tuesday asking for the public's help to find a suspect.

Hastings spoke publicly for the first time at the news conference, urging anyone with information to come forward.

"I just want that person to never do it again and never have another family go through what my family has gone through," she said.

Police said they’re still in the process of trying to identify every car and driver that was in the parking garage around the time of the murder because it was so crowded.

"The one thing we do not ever give up on is any murder investigation. We will investigate this until we find out who did this," Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

In the months since the killing, police said they’ve stepped up patrols in downtown Silver Spring and added more cameras in the garages.

Hastings said her husband was beloved in the community and often did charity work or volunteered at church.

"He would drive me to my doctors appointments, not because I needed someone to drive, but just 'cause he knew it would make it easier for me," she said.