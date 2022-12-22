Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner Family

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family.

Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.

“And had decided that he would take the leftovers from dinner and take those to the vehicle before the family would decide to go and have ice cream at the Ben & Jerry’s nearby,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

When Reynolds didn’t return to his family, they became worried. Montgomery County police got a call from a family member about the same time several citizens reported the crime scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

“Nothing was taken from him,” Jones said. “We do know that his vehicle was also found and located still in the garage.”

There are plenty of cameras in the area, but the shooting happened in a part of the county-run garage that was well lit but beyond the watch of surveillance cameras. County Executive Marc Elrich said that will change.

“One of the things I’ll be talking about is cameras at all the entrances to stairwells in garages so we can have more opportunity to see who’s going in and out of the garages,” he said.

Police presence will be increased in the area immediately.

“More specifically, foot patrols in those parking garages, all the county-owned parking garages,” 3rd District Cmdr. David McBain said.

He said that will go on for the foreseeable future.

“It is shocking and very hard – is really an understatement right now,” said Montgomery County Council member Kate Stewart, a neighbor of the victim.

Police want anyone who saw something or heard something to contact them.

“We don’t know what we have here,” Jones said. “We can only speculate.”