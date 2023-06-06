Metro to offer half-price fares for many riders

You may be able to ride the bus or Metro for half-price soon in the D.C. area.

Metro will cut fares to low-income riders by 50% through what the agency calls the Metro Lift program. Enrollment begins June 20. The goal is to give “equitable, affordable access” to public transit, Metro said.

"Our priority is making transportation accessible for all customers. The savings from this program will give our customers opportunities to access jobs with higher wages, travel to medical appoints, and access more of region," General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement. "We understand that every dollar counts, and that accessibility to reliable, affordable transportation is a difference maker, especially in this region.”

Metro estimates that about half of Metrobus riders and 15% of Metrorail riders will be eligible.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who’s eligible for half-price Metro fares?

Any Metrorail or Metrobus rider in D.C., Maryland or Virginia who qualifies for federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits qualifies for Metrolift.

You’ll have to show:

A SmarTrip card for yourself and each member of your household who you wish to enroll

Your active SNAP EBT card

A copy of your SNAP proof of benefits, if you’re applying for your household

Current photo ID issued by “the U.S., DC, Maryland, or Virginia” and

Your phone number

How to sign up for half-price Metro fares

Enrollment starts online on Tuesday, June 20 and in person on Monday, June 26.

If you’re applying online, visit wmata.com/MetroLift. (The page is set to be online starting Monday, June 12.) Metro says there will be an enrollment form to fill out. Then the discount will be loaded to your SmarTrip card within 48 hours.

If you want to apply in person, you’ll need to make an appointment either at wmata.com/MetroLift or by calling 1-888-SmarTrip (888-762-7874). In-person enrollment will be available at three locations:

Metro Center Metro station, 12th & F streets NW entrance, mezzanine level, D.C.

Metro headquarters, 300 Seventh Street SW, D.C.

New Carrollton Metro office, 4100 Garden City Drive Hyattsville, Maryland

Metro said it’s working to expand the number of places where people can enroll. If you enroll in person, the discount will be available immediately.

Once someone is enrolled, the fare discount will be valid for one year.

People who already receive discounted Metro fares do not need to enroll in Metro Lift.