Metro's New Potomac Yard-VT Station Opens Friday. Here's What to Know

It's been a long (long, long) time in the making. After numerous delays, Metrorail's new Potomac Yard—VT station is set to open Friday, May 19, in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Metrorail system opens at 5 a.m. on weekdays. The Potomac Yard station is expected to open its doors by about 5:15 a.m. on its opening day, Metro says.

Where Is the Potomac Yard Metro Station?

Located between Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road, Potomac Yard 🔵🟡 will be just the second-ever "infill" station on Metro, meaning that it was built between existing stations. (In case you were wondering, the first was New York Avenue, which opened in 2004 and was later renamed to NoMa–Gallaudet U.)

There are three entrances to the station, Metro says. While the main entrances are at the north and south pavilions, there is also an entrance from the neighborhood on Potomac Greens.

Metro shared these addresses for the main entrances, which connect to the station via a pedestrian walkway:

North Pavilion: 3201 University Drive, Alexandria, Virginia

South Pavilion: 3001 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia

WMATA / City of Alexandria L-R: Map of the Potomac Yard—VT Metro station, access points and surrounding area; one of the station platforms while under construction. (Go here to open a larger version of the station access map.)

You can also use the Potomac Yard Trail to get to the station if you're on foot or bike.

The station is set in what Metro and the city call "the fastest growing area of Alexandria," and it's adjacent to the future site of Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus — hence, the "VT" part of the the station's full name.

What Metro Lines Does Potomac Yard Serve?

Potomac Yard 🔵🟡 is on the Blue and Yellow lines, a single stop away from the Reagan National Airport station. It's four stops from the Pentagon station, from which the Yellow Line then crosses the Potomac River into D.C.

Metro's Yellow Line bridge recently experienced a lengthy closure for long-overdue repairs, but it reopened earlier this month.

What Does the New Metro Map Look Like as of May 2023?

See the full map below (or go here for a larger version):

Metro's map is looking pretty different from even a couple of years ago. In addition to the new Potomac Yard station, the six final planned stations on the Silver Line opened last fall.

How Long Will It Take to Get to Downtown DC, Reagan National Airport or Dulles?

The Potomac Yard station is close to the D.C. river crossing and also offers access to nearby transfer points. It's five stops from L'Enfant Plaza, which connects to the Green, Orange, Blue and Silver lines.

If you're heading north, note that the Blue and Yellow lines split off from each other at the Pentagon station. Heading south, the Blue and Yellow lines split at King Street.

Here are some estimated travel times (according to WMATA's online Trip Planner) to a selection of popular stations:

Dulles International Airport station: 75 minutes

75 minutes Dupont Circle: 35 minutes

35 minutes L'Enfant Plaza: 14 minutes

14 minutes Metro Center: 23 minutes

23 minutes Pentagon: 9 minutes

9 minutes Reagan National Airport station: 3 minutes

3 minutes Smithsonian station: 26 minutes

26 minutes U Street: 27 minutes

However, remember that travel times for your specific trip may vary.

Will Potomac Yard Have Parking? What About Bikes?

No, parking won't be available, and there won't be a Kiss & Ride drop-off area, either. However, the station will offer connections to other regional transportation options, Bike & Ride facilities, and walking paths to the station from the surrounding area.

Secure bike parking for up to 49 bikes will be available at the station's North Pavilion. In addition, Capital Bikeshare stations are located nearby.

Which Bus Lines Will Service Potomac Yard?

You'll find Metroway and DASH bus stops near the North Pavilion entrance. Here's the planned bus service and boarding locations (as of May 17), according to WMATA:

WMATA

What Else Should I Know About Opening Day?

While trains will begin serving the station then, a grand opening will be held later that morning. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are among the expected speakers.

Can't wait for tomorrow! We're putting the finishing touches on the Potomac Yard Station 🔵🟡 before opening day! Join us for the 🎉 grand opening from the comfort of your couch. We’ll livestream the event on https://t.co/2ZN2UHiERl. Tune in at 10:30AM EST! #wmata #YourMetro pic.twitter.com/40fMAFrQXq — Metro Forward (@wmata) May 18, 2023

After a ribbon cutting, a special event train will depart Potomac Yard to King Street.

Riders will be able to purchase commemorative SmarTrip cards at the station. Metro usually also hands out pennants at new station openings.

Psst…👀you didn’t hear it from us…but fare machines at the new Potomac Yard Station 🔵🟡 will be loaded up with 25,000 commemorative SmarTrip cards 💳 starting on May 19th. Only 3 days left until you can get yours! #wmata #YourMetro pic.twitter.com/CXw0Ik6pMs — Metro Forward (@wmata) May 16, 2023