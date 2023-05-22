Check Out the New Features of the Next Generation of Metro Rail Cars

Metro is giving riders a chance to test some of the features planned for the next generation of rail cars at an exhibit at the Gallery Place station.

Among the features are:

Seats with more cushion,

Heated floors that radiate warmth throughout the railcars in a more efficient manner,

Fewer seats but more room for people – about 30 more riders per car

And an open walkway concept between railcars allowing riders to spread out more easily.

An aluminum shell is lighter than the 7000-series rail cars, which are made of stainless steel. Each 8000-series rail car will weigh about 1,000 pounds less. Metro says they are just as strong.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke beamed about the new features, but he knows the trains still need to show up on time as well.

“I think it’s modern, and, again, it’s about the future, but all those things only matter if it’s safe, frequent and reliable, right?” he said.

It will cost an estimated $2.2 billion to build up to 800 of the rail cars.

“Long term, we estimate at least a $10 million energy savings over the life of the vehicle, so it’s not only environmentally better, it’s fiscally better, and I think as leaders of the organization, it’s our job to make every dollar of taxpayer money go into running the system as best as possible,” Clarke said.

The rail cars will be built in Hagerstown, Maryland, by Hitachi Rail STS, a different company than the one that built the 7000 series. They are expected to be ready in 2026.