No charges for FBI agent who fatally shot man inside Metro Center station

An FBI agent who shot and killed a man during a fight inside the Metro Center station in downtown D.C. last December won't face any charges, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal civil rights charges or D.C. criminal charges against the FBI agent, who has never been named, in the killing of 28-year-old Troy Bullock.

On Dec. 7, 2022, the off-duty agent was standing on the platform at the station shortly after 6 p.m. when he said he saw Bullock starting a fight with someone else, prosecutors said. When the agent stepped in and told Bullock he should leave the person alone, Bullock became aggressive, grabbed the agent and pushed him, which caused the two to fall down an 8-foot drop over a utility wall at the station, the attorney's office said.

As the struggle continued, the off-duty agent drew his service weapon and shot Bullock, who died at the station, authorities said.

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the agent used excessive force under the circumstances," the attorney's office said in a statement.

Police later said that Bullock was carrying an unlicensed firearm at the time of the incident and they found a 6-inch knife that belonged to Bullock.

The FBI agent was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

'It was very scary; I have never seen anything like it'

Witness Lisa Crawford told News4 after the shooting that she was on her phone like many other riders when her train pulled into Metro Center and she looked up.

"It was like a zombie movie,” she said. “People were running for their lives."

Crawford said she yelled, "Everybody get down! Active shooter!"

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs," she said.

Crawford, who said she teaches math at a school near the White House, said an active shooter training video shown at work about a week ago gave her the strength to do it.

"And then the train took off," she said.

When the train got to Gallery Place, people started helping others get up and the train operator told everyone to get off the train, Crawford said.

"People just ran out the train," she said.

She and others eventually got back on the train and continued their commutes.

"It was very scary; I have never seen anything like it," Crawford said.