Metro Board Approves First Fare Hike in 5 Years

Metro’s board approved the first fare hike in five years Friday.

Base fares for Metrorail will be $2, down from the $2.25 base fare during weekday peak periods.

All rides shorter than 3 miles will cost $2, but longer rides will cost more.

Current distance-based rates range between 21 and 33 cents per mile depending on when a rider travels. That will jump to 40 cents per mile on weekdays before 9:30 p.m.

The maximum fare will remain $6.

Weekday rides after 9:30 p.m. and all weekend rides will remain a flat $2.

The changes go into effect July 1.

Metro also is creating a low-income fare program. Fares will be cut in half for anyone who qualifies for SNAP benefits.

Half-price rides already are in effect for senior citizens and riders with disabilities.

Metrobus fares will remain $2 flat.